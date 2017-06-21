Wow: Diddy Beats Out Beyonce As Being The 2017 Highest Paid Celebrity According To Forbes! (Video)
Inspiring: NFL Star Richard Sherman Teams Up Professional Athletes Carmelita Jeter, Marcellus Wiley And Baron Davis To Give An Inspirational Message To Inner City Youth! (Video)



Whether he is talking trash or making big plays on the field, or doing much needed community outreach, NFL star Richard Sherman is definitely a force to be reckoned with.

Recently, Richard Sherman teamed up with professional athletes Carmelita Jeter (three-time Olympic medallist), retired NFL star Marcellus Wiley, and retired NBA star Baron Davis, who all partnered with “Stand Up” to spread an inspirational message to youth in lower socio-economic areas.

Watch the inspiring video below…

