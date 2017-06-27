



Rapper Drake had social media buzzing last night and today after he arrived at the inaugural 2017 NBA Awards in New York City on Monday night, June 26th, with his arm around his hot date….sports analyst Rosalyn Gold-Onwude.

Drake, who hosted the ceremony, was all smiles as he walked the red carpet and posed with Rosalyn.

Rosalyn “Ros” Gold-Onwude, born in Queens, New York, is a basketball analyst who calls games for NBC Sports Bay Area, the NBA on TNT, Pac-12 Network and the WNBA’s New York Liberty on MSG. Also, Rosalyn is a reporter for the Golden State Warriors and the San Francisco 49ers.

She played high school basketball at Archbishop Molloy High School. The team won two state titles in 2003 and 2004, but a knee injury finished her senior season early. Despite the injury, she graduated Molloy as a highly decorated player and became the first athlete in the program’s history to play Division I basketball after accepting a scholarship to Stanford University.

While at Stanford University, Ms. Gold-Owude was a guard with the women’s basketball team. Stanford made three consecutive trips to the Final Four with Gold-Onwude on the team, and in her final season she was honored as the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year. Gold-Onwude graduated from Stanford University with a BA in communications and a master’s degree in sociology.