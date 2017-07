Ex-NBA star Lamar Odom visited the “Wendy Williams Show” recently and opened up in an exclusive interview about his sobriety, addiction, his current relationship with the Kardashians, how he’s rebuilding his life and much more.

Also, Odom answered questions on if has he spoken with Rob Kardashian since his almost death overdose, would he take Khloe back and would he ever do reality TV again.

Watch the interview below: