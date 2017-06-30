Ex-NFL Star Clinton Portis Admits He Contemplated Killing One Of His Financial Advisers After Losing Nearly All Of His Multi-Million Dollar Fortune. (Video)





In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, ex-NFL star Clinton Portis, 35, revealed he contemplated taking the life of one of his financial managers he claims mismanaged and lost nearly all of his multi-million dollar fortune.

In a story published by Sports Illustrated, Portis recounted a night four years ago in which he sat in a car outside a building, holding a gun and awaiting one of the managers he felt had ruined him financially.

In his nine-year NFL career, Portis had made $43.1 million, but most of his fortune had either been spent or lost through investments or, as one lawsuit asserted, bank withdrawals without his consent.



