Ex-NFL Star Clinton Portis Admits He Contemplated Killing One Of His Financial Advisers After Losing Nearly All Of His Multi-Million Dollar Fortune. (Video)



In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, ex-NFL star Clinton Portis, 35, revealed he contemplated taking the life of one of his financial managers he claims mismanaged and lost nearly all of his multi-million dollar fortune.

In a story published by Sports Illustrated, Portis recounted a night four years ago in which he sat in a car outside a building, holding a gun and awaiting one of the managers he felt had ruined him financially.

In his nine-year NFL career, Portis had made $43.1 million, but most of his fortune had either been spent or lost through investments or, as one lawsuit asserted, bank withdrawals without his consent.

Watch the video below for more details on this story.

