Police Report Says Venus Williams ‘At Fault’ In Fatal Deadly Car Crash; Victim’s Family Sues For Wrongful Dealth! (Video)





According to a police report, tennis superstar Venus Williams is “at fault” after being involved in a fatal car accident that claimed the life of a 78-year-old man.

According to the report, which was obtained by ABC News, Linda and Jerome Barson, whose vehicle struck Williams’ car, were transported to a local hospital immediately after the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

A Palm Beach Gardens police representative confirmed to ABC News that Jerome Barson later died.

Linda Barson, the driver, told police that on June 9, she had a green light when she T-boned the athlete’s SUV after Williams allegedly drove through an intersection.

Williams, however, said that she was forced to stop in the middle of the intersection due to traffic and did not see Barson’s vehicle when she began moving again, according to the police report.

Watch the video below for more details…