Rapper Willie D: “Here’s Why I’m Feeling Carmelo Anthony’s Wife La La Anthony” (Video)





Every since the news broke that NBA star Carmelo Anthony and his wife La La Anthony were splitting, guys have been coming out the wood work showing their thirst and speaking on their crush for La La….including comedian/actor Chris Rock (click here if you missed it).

However, legendary rapper Willie D decided to take a different path and make a July 4th video titled “Here’s Why I’m Feeling Carmelo Anthony’s Wife La La Anthony,” listing very insightful reasons why he feels this way about La La.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In case you are wondering who Willie D is, he’s a rapper, entrepreneur, investor, and advice columnist who gained fame as one the three members of the legendary rap group the “Geto Boys,” which dropped classic hits like “Mind Playing Tricks on Me” and many more.

Watch the video below…