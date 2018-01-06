La La Anthony Reveals Her Teenage Celebrity Crush: “You Know I Like A Thug!” (Video)





La La Anthony stopped by the “Steve Harvey Show” recently and revealed who her celebrity crush was as a teenager.

Watch the video below….

La La’s teenage celebrity crush, Method Man, real name Clifford Smith, is a rapper, record producer, and actor from New York.. He is best known as a member of the New York rap group..the Wu-Tang Clan.

Method has appeared in films such as Belly, How High, Garden State, The Wackness, Venom, Red Tails, Keanu and The Cobbler. On television, he and frequent collaborator, fellow East Coast rapper Redman, co-starred on the short-lived Fox sitcom Method & Red. He has also had recurring roles in three HBO series, as Tug Daniels in Oz, Melvin “Cheese” Wagstaff in The Wire, and Rodney in The Deuce. In 2016, he had a cameo role in Luke Cage which aired on Netflix.

In 2012, The Source placed him on their list of the Top 50 Lyricists of All Time.