R.I.P. – 2 Live Crew’s ‘Fresh Kid Ice’ Dead At Age 53! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has some sad news to report about 2 Live Crew's Fresh Kid Ice, who passed away today at age 53.

CNN reports:

Christopher “Fresh Kid Ice” Wong Won, a founding member of rap group 2 Live Crew, died Thursday, according to his agent. He was 53.

Won’s agent, DJ DBo, told CNN that he had been dealing with health issues recently, but did not elaborate.

Miami-based 2 Live Crew got its start in the mid-1980s, but became well-known in the 1990s for its legal battle over the group’s album “As Nasty As They Wanna Be.” That’s when an obscenity lawsuit highlighting the record’s raunchiness went all the way to the Supreme Court.

Won and Campbell were arrested in 1990 at a South Florida club after performing songs that a federal judge had deemed obscene. The Supreme Court eventually sided with Campbell and 2 Live Crew in 1992.