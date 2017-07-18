Rapper 50 Cent Reportedly Sells His Stake In EFFEN Vodka For Over $60 Million Dollars! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has reportedly sold his minority stake in EFFEN Vodka for over 60 million dollars.

According to Angela Yee on the “Breakfast Club,” 50 Cent not only sold his stake for over 60 million, but ended his contract as Effen Vodka’s lead spokesman.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, Mr. Jackson hopped back on Instagram to clarify he is still connected with the alcohol company.

So Cent said:

“I’m still on the brand,” he wrote in the comment section. “I just got some cake out the deal.”

Effen Vodka has not officially addressed the news reports that 50 Cent sold any of his shares or is no longer lead spokesman.

The concept of selling his share stakes in companies is not new to 50 Cent. If you remember, back in 2004, one of Jackson’s first business ventures was a partnership with Glacéau.

After becoming a minority shareholder and celebrity spokesperson for Glacéau, Jackson worked with the company to create a new grape flavored “Formula 50” variant of Vitamin Water. In 2007, Coca-Cola purchased Glacéau for $4.1 billion and, according to Forbes, Jackson, who was a minority shareholder, earned $100 million from the deal after taxes.



Watch the video below for more details…