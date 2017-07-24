



TheBallerLife.com has heard that boxing champ Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. has reportedly been hanging out with British reality TV star Abi Clarke as of late.

News.com.au reports:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Former reality TV knockout Abi Clarke has been enjoying secret dates with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Party animal Mayweather, who has a reputation for hanging out in strip clubs, is smitten with Buxom Clarke, who was a cast member on “The Only Way Is Essex,” and has whisked her out to visit him Stateside several times.

The unlikely pair met while the Essex reality star was on a girls’ holiday in Las Vegas last year. She was trying to mend a broken heart after splitting from her ex-boyfriend footballer Rob Davies, and was swept off her feet.

She is now planning on supporting Mayweather next month in Nevada when he takes on Irish UFC star Conor McGregor in the ring.