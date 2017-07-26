NFL Rookie Jourdan Lewis Found Not Guilty Of Domestic Violence Involving His Ex-Girlfriend Of 3 Years (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that NFL rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis was found not guilty in a misdemeanor domestic violence case involving a former girlfriend.

Lewis, now a NFL rookie for the Dallas Cowboys, was accused of shoving his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend during an argument on March 15th of this year. The two had been dating for three years and lived together in an apartment in downtown Ann Arbor.

TMZ reports: Lewis’ girlfriend told cops that he threw pillows at her during a fight about the electricity bill and then locked himself in a closet for a while. She said he then dragged her across the living room floor and grabbed her by the throat. Lewis told cops she had been hitting him in the face, so he picked her up by the shoulders to try to get out of the room. The case went to trial and a jury found him not guilty. After court, Lewis told the media, “I’m elated.” Lewis’ attorney John Shea says, “It’s always gratifying to represent someone that you believe in and have the jury tell me I’m right.”

“We’re just happy it came out the way it did. He’s letting it sink in. He’s been under this cloud for awhile and he’ll need some time to put it behind him but this is a good first start.” “He’s a got a job and he’s anxious to get back to doing it. I’m sure the team is anxious to get him back on the field.”

With the trial now behind him, Lewis is expected to report back to the Dallas Cowboys training camp later this week.