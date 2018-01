TheBallerLife.com has learned that Ronald Gasser, the man who killed former NFL running back Joe McKnight during a road-rage confrontation in a December 2016, was found guilty of manslaughter this past Friday by a jury in suburban New Orleans.

Gasser, 56, had been charged with second-degree murder, but was only found guilty of Manslaughter, which carries a sentence of anywhere from zero to 40 years.

