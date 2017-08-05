Watch: Shannon Sharpe And Ray Lewis Get Into A Heated Debate On Police Brutality Against Blacks And Colin Kaepernick Being Blackballed By The NFL! (Video)
Meet Bozoma Saint John, The Woman Hired To Fix Uber’s $68 Billion Dollar Company Image (Video)
Shaquille O’Neal Speaks On His Plan To Own 100 Krispy Kreme Doughnut Stores!! (Video)
Heartfelt: NBA Star Stephen Curry Surprises Disabled Navy Veteran Tim Birckhead And Family While They Explore Their New Home Built By Home Depot! (Video)
NFL Star Dak Prescott Meets One Of His Biggest Fans! (Video)

He Did It: Usain Bolt Beaten By Justin Gatlin In 100m Final In 2017 World Championship!!! (Watch)



In his last major championship appearance, long time champion Usain Bolt was beaten by Justin Gatlin in the 100 meters finals at the 2017 World Championship.

This is the first time ever Usain Bolt has been beaten in a 100m final at the Olympics/Worlds.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The 30-year-old Jamaican had been given a scare ahead of his last ever individual major championship appearance, with American Christian Coleman beating him into second place in the semi-finals.

And Bolt was unable to raise his level for the final, finishing third as 35-year-old Gatlin produced a season’s best to claim victory in London.

The result is likely to be a remarkable final victory for Gatlin, who has played second-fiddle to Bolt for much of his career.

Bolt will now be hoping that the 4x100m relay will give him a chance to bow out with a gold medal around his neck.

Men’s 100m Result

Gold – Justin Gatlin 9.92s

Silver – Christian Coleman 9.94s

Bronze – Usain Bolt 9.95s

Watch the race below:

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment