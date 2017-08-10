Rappers LL Cool J And Fat Joe Double Date With Their Wives In New York! (Photos)





Rappers LL Cool J and Fat Joe recently double dated with their wives at Kyma restaurant in New York.

Essence.com reports:

It was a true hip-hop moment to remember when the Queens and the Bronx MCs dined together at the Roslyn, New York hotspot. LL Cool J’s wife Simone Smith shared a picture of both couples together at the restaurant.

This isn’t the first time the rappers have been spotted out together with their wives this summer. We also saw them court side at the Big 3 games in Philly supporting former NBA player and fellow hip hop veteran, Ice Cube. Earlier this month Lorena supported Simone’s jewelry line party.