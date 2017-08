Undefeated future Hall of Famer – boxing champion Floyd Mayweather invited FightHype.com to his 22,000 sq. ft, Las Vegas mansion and showed off his exotic car collection, gave a mini-tour of his home nad chopped it up about his upcoming mega fight with UFC star Conor McGregor.three weeks ahead of his highly-anticipated mega-fight with UFC star Conor McGregor.

Watch the videos below: