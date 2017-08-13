Eltony Williams- 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know (Video)





Who is Eltony Williams?

Eltony Williams is an actor and director, best known for playing the infamous character of Dr. Randall Holmes, a psychologist, in Tyler Perry’s hit show, “If Loving You Is Wrong.”

Eltony has joked about how he has almost missed plane flights because of getting cursed out by some women who just can’t separate him from his infamous character Dr. Randall Holmes. He says, “You know how many times I’ve almost missed a flight because I’m getting cussed out?

Here are 5 fast facts below you probably did not know about actor Eltony Williams:

1. Eltony Williams was born in Chicago. Currently he resided in Los Angeles, California.

2. His father who proudly served his country for 23 years as a United States Marine.

3. Eltony is the youngest of three children, with an older brother and sister.

4. Eltony attended Northern Illinois University, where he studied acting under Kathryn Gately and Deborah Robertson, graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts.

After earning his degree, Eltony was cast in two shows at Chicago’s renowned Steppenwolf Theatre. He has guest starred in several TV shows, including Bones, 24, NCIS, Raising Hope and Revenge.

5. Eltony’s height is 5’11” and weighs appriximately 164 lbs.