



Despite NOT being charged by the police and the multiple text messages that allegedly suggested his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson was attempting to ruin his career by making a false domestic violence claim, the NFL still gave NFL star Ezekiel Elliott a six game suspension.

Those text messages weren’t the only thing that was uncovered. The Star-Telegram got a hold of some pertinent information that Tiffany Thompson threatened Zeke on multiple occasions to purposely ruin his career, even stating that he was Black and she was White and nobody would believe his side of the story.

Among the quoted threats:

▪ After being told Elliott didn’t want her at his house on July 21 and he didn’t want her coming out with him, Thompson responded with: “Ok this is what you want? Ok then, I’m going to ruin your life. You will see. If I was you, I wouldn’t go out tonight.”

▪ After being told she couldn’t come Elliott’s 21st birthday party, Thompson told him “that’s worst decision you made in your life. I’m going to ruin you life now.”

▪ The report also details a text message in which Thompson told Elliott: “You better be smart. And not be a dumb man.”

▪ After not being allowed in the after party, she was heard yelling and screaming that “your career is over” and then proceeded to call the police.

▪ Elliott is also “100 percent certain” Thompson told him on July 22, “You are a black male athlete. I’m a white girl. They are not going to be believe you.”

Per the documents, Friel was unable to give a clear endorsement of Thompson’s credibility because she repeatedly misled investigators.

The above threats were made on July 21 and the early morning of July 22, the date Thompson called to police accusing Elliott of assaulting her while they were in a parked vehicle.