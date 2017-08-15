



Meet Kayla Quick, girlfriend of retired NFL star turned “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan.

We are not sure how Michael and Kayla first met or when they first started dating, but we do know the couple was first out spotted in public together at the DirecTV Super Bowl party in February 2015. Also, they were seen having dinner with his former co-host Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, at the Polo Barin in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This is Strahan’s first serious relationship since he broke up with long-term girlfriend Nicole Murphy back in August 2014, after spending seven years together.

According to Radar Online, when Quick was age 18, she worked for a few months as a waitress at a Tampa strip club called ‘Thee Dollhouse.’ We are sure what Kayla’s occupation is at this time.

Michael was married to his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, in Germany until 1996. They have two kids together, a daughter named Tanita Strahan, and son, Michael Anthony Strahan, Jr.

In 1999, Strahan married Jean Muggli after first meeting at a spa. They have twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella Strahan. They divorced in 2006. In January, 2007, Judge James B. Convery awarded Muggli $15 million in a divorce settlement and $18,000 monthly child support.

In August 2009, Strahan became engaged to Nicole Mitchell Murphy, actor Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife. Unfortunately, in 2014, the two broke off their engagement due to busy schedules.