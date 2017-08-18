Oh Snap! Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On NFL Coaches Pete Carroll & Jason Garrett About The National Anthem: ‘They Are Cowards!” (Video)





NFL Hall of Famer turned sports analyst Shannon Sharpe went off on NFL coaches Pete Carroll and Jason Garrett, calling them cowards after they suggested players should stand for the national anthem.

Dallas Cowboys head coach, Jason Garrett, is against players protesting during the national anthem, calling the flag ‘sacred.’ Sharpe scratches his head on how the national anthem and the flag are more important to Garrett than unarmed black men losing their lives to police brutality.

Also, Sharpe called out Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll for his failure to speak out and condemn the rise of white supremacy groups protesting and police brutality.

Watch the video below:

