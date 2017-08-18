Rappers LL Cool J And Fat Joe Double Date With Their Wives In New York! (Photos)
Shannon Sharpe And Rob Parker Discuss Black People Boycotting The NFL Over Colin Kaepernick Blackballing! (Video)
NBA Star Draymond Green Surprises One Of His Biggest Fans In The UK (Video)
Kevin Durant Visits India….And Sets New Guinness World Record! (Video)
He Did It: Usain Bolt Beaten By Justin Gatlin In 100m Final In 2017 World Championship!!! (Watch)

Oh Snap! Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On NFL Coaches Pete Carroll & Jason Garrett About The National Anthem: ‘They Are Cowards!” (Video)



NFL Hall of Famer turned sports analyst Shannon Sharpe went off on NFL coaches Pete Carroll and Jason Garrett, calling them cowards after they suggested players should stand for the national anthem.

Dallas Cowboys head coach, Jason Garrett, is against players protesting during the national anthem, calling the flag ‘sacred.’ Sharpe scratches his head on how the national anthem and the flag are more important to Garrett than unarmed black men losing their lives to police brutality.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also, Sharpe called out Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll for his failure to speak out and condemn the rise of white supremacy groups protesting and police brutality.

Watch the video below:

What do you think about Shannon’s comments?

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment