75 NYPD Officers Rally In Support Of Colin Kaepernick…..Wearing #ImWithKap Shirts! (Video)



Earlier today, approximately 75 former and current members of the NYPD banded together by the Brooklyn Bridge and rallied in support of NFL star and activist Colin Kaepernick.

Wearing black t-shirts with the hashtag #imwithkap, individual officers took turns coming up to speak on why they are choosing to back and speak out for Kaepernick, who still is unsigned by the NFL.

