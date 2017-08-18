Congratulations: Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Davis Welcome Baby Girl (Video)





TheBallerLife.com would like to congratulate retired MLB star Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Davis on the birth of their new baby girl.

Jeter’s wife, Hannah Davis, gave birth to Bella Raine Jeter on Thursday, August 17th, Jeter’s former team the New York Yankees confirmed the news with a congratulatory tweet.

Jeter, 43, and 27-year-old Hannah, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model, started dating back in 2011. They got engaged in 2015 and married year in in Napa, California.

Bella is the couple’s their first child.

