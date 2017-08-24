Seth DeValve Becomes 1st White NFL Player To Kneel During National Anthem In Support Of Kaepernick’s Protest! (Video)





This past Monday night, Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve became the first white NFL player to kneel during the national anthem in support of Colin Kaepernick’s protest. After the game, Seth said his demonstration was in support of his African American teammates and his kids whop do not look like him.

This comes just days after NFL star Michael Bennett called for white players to kneel, because it would make the protest more effective.

Watch the video below:

So what did Seth mean when he said, “I myself will be raising children that don’t look like me!”?

Well, Seth’s wife, Erica Harris DeValve, is a black woman and they have mixed kids together.

Seth and Erica met while college students at Princeton University. According to their wedding profile, Erica was the first one to notice DeValve in a class the two had together while attending Princeton. DeValve didn’t really notice Erica until he was at a worship ceremony at an on-campus church.

One day at the church, the two started talking and they quickly became friends. After enjoying their friendship for a while, the pair became boyfriend and girlfriend and they’ve been together ever since. They dated for about two years before they got married.

Erica and DeValve married on on June 17, 2017 in Manchester, Connecticut, which is Seth’s hometown. The ceremony took place at Trinity Covenant Church, and the reception was held at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville.

Check out video below of Seth’s and Erica’s wedding.