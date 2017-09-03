Arianny Celeste Speaks On How She Became A Millionaire Working As a ‘Ring Girl!’ (Video)





As many millions of viewers who watched the fight of the century between Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, they couldn’t help but notice how two ring girls managed to step into almost every camera shot and make their presence known around the world.

So, who are these two ring girls? Well, their names are Jessica Harbour, 26, who is from California and Tawny Jordan, 25, from Illinois.

With all this world-wide exposure at these big money events, can working as a ring girl be a lucrative career? Well, as it turns out, being a ring girl can be very lucrative.

Famous ring girl Arianny Celeste chopped it up with “Inside Edition” recently and dished on how she became a millionaire working as a ring girl.

Watch the video below: