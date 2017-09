TheBallerLife.com – BallerWives.com would like to congratulate NFL star Reggie Bush and his wife Lilit Avagyan Bush on the birth of their new baby boy named Agyemang Bush.

Lilit gave birth over the Labor Day weekend on September 2nd.

Almost there 🏁 A post shared by Lilit Avagyan Bush (@lilitslife) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

The happy couple is already proud parents to daughter Brisels and son Uriah.