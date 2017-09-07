Kevin Sumlin’s Wife Charlene Posts Picture Of Hate Mail Sent To Family’s House (Pics)





Earlier today, Texas A&M head football coach Kevin Sumlin’s wife, Charlene Sumlin, posted photos on Twitter showing hate mail he received to the family house in the aftermath of the team’s 45-44 loss to the UCLA Bruins on Septemberv 3rd, 2017.

Charlene took to her Twitter page and posted the hate letter below:

Texas A&M released a statement condemning the letter:

“Earlier this evening, we became aware of a letter of unknown origin that was sent to the Sumlin family home. We unequivocally condemn this disgusting and threatening letter. There is no excuse for hatred and, as a community, we will not allow the ignorance of some to intimidate any member of our community. On behalf of all Aggies, our thoughts are with Coach Sumlin and his family, and we will do all that we can to ensure their safety. We are working with law enforcement authorities to bring the sender of this letter to justice. We stand with the Sumlins and will not accept this inexcusable act of hate.”

On November 30th, 2013, Sumlin agreed to a new six-year contract as head coach at Texas A&M. The contract, valued at $30 million over six years, is guaranteed.

Kevin and Charlene met in Minneapolis through mutual friends while he was coaching at the University of Minnesota. They married back in 1996, in Minnesota. They have 4 children together.



Photo Credit/Source : Charlene Sumlin