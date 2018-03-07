Rapper Rick Ross’ Baby Mama Tia Kemp Challenges His Other Baby Mama Lastonia Leviston To A Boxing Match After Lastonia Threatened To Shoot Her For Visiting Ross At Hospital (Video)





TheBallerLife.com – BallerWives.com has learned that rapper Rick Ross’ two baby mothers Tia Kemp and Lastonia Leviston are beefing on social media and a GUN photo sparked it all.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ross’ baby moms Tia challenged Lastonia to a boxing match after Lastonia posted a photo on social media threatening to shoot her for visiting Ross at the hospital in Miami.

According to reports, Tia visited Ross at the hospital and Lastonia allegedly threatened Tia on social media by posting a picture of a gun.

After the post, Tia immediately took to Youtube and posted a video challenging Lastonia to a boxing match.

In the video, Tia gives Lastonia 30 days to train so that they fight in the boxing ring. According to reports, Lastonia and Tia have a long history of beefing. Just this year, Lastonia filed paperwork on Tia threatening action against her if she continues to slander her on social media or any third party outlet.

Flip the page below to see Lastonia’s Instagram “Gun” post and Tia’s video response.