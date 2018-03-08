



During a recent interview on the “Red Pill” Podcast with Van Lathan, actor Taye Diggs explained how hard it has been lately for him to date white women because of the backlash he receives from black women.

In the interview, Diggs said: To this day, I still get, ‘I thought you only like white girls?’” Diggs said. “It’s been a life lesson. It doesn’t matter how many times I explain myself, there’s always going to be someone talking.” Asked if he had any resentment against black women, he said, “It took me a minute to not be offended. Deep down inside [there’s resentment]. I don’t wanna say I suppress it, but I just watch it. When it happens to you personally, even though you understand the logic, there’s trauma there.” “I don’t know if I can ever mess with a white girl now,” he continued. “I don’t like that. That goes against who I am as a person. I feel like I’ve had [to] deal with that so long it has changed what I think I like, what I’m attracted to.” Listen to the full context of what Taye said below:

Diggs married actress Idina Menzel (photo below) on January 11th, 2003. Their son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs, was born on September 2nd, 2009. In 2013, Diggs and Menzel divorced after ten years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized on December 3rd, 2014.

After his split with Idina Menzel, Taye moved on to Amanza Smith Brown (photos below).

Amanza is a model at L.A. Talent. She has also appeared on “Deal or No Deal” as a model. She attended Indiana State University and also was a professional cheerleader for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

Prior to dating Diggs, Amanza was married to former NFL player Ralph Brown. In 2010, she tied the knot with Ralph Brown, who played with the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals.

Amanza has two children with her ex husband Ralph. Diggs has a son, Walker, born in 2009, with ex-wife Mendel.