Rapper Rick Ross’ Baby Mama Tia Kemp Challenges His Other Baby Mama Lastonia Leviston To A Boxing Match After Lastonia Threatened To Shoot Her For Visiting Ross At Hospital (Video)
Shaq’s Mother Ms. Lucille Surprises Him On His 46th Birthday!! (Video)
Usher and Wife Grace Miguel Announce Separation After Two Tears Of Marriage! (Video)
NBA Star Dwyane Wade Pays Surprise Visit To Parkland High Student Survivors During First Full Day Of Classes! (Video)
CNN’s Angela Rye Goes Off On Alice Stewart For Criticizing Her Boyfriend Common’s Oscars Performance Calling Out The NRA! (Video)

Aaron Hernandez’s College Girlfriend Alyssa Anderson Says He Struggled With Being Secretly Gay (VIDEO)



In the new Oxygen documentary, “Aaron Hernandez Uncovered,” the late NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s close friends, ex-girlfriends and members of his legal team opened up about his private struggle with allegedly being secretly gay.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Aaron’s college girlfriend, Alyssa Anderson, says she first learned Aaron had a relationship with a man while they were attending the University of Florida … but he denied it at the time. It was only years later that Hernandez cryptically acknowledged her suspicions were true.

George Leontire — an openly gay member of Hernandez’s defense team — says he spoke with Hernandez at length about his sexuality and Aaron opened up like never before.

Watch the preview clips below:

Hernandez was engaged to his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, and they had a daughter together. The documentary premieres tonight on Oxygen.

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Heartfelt: NFL Analyst Herm Edwards Gets Emotional Live On Air After His Wife And Kids Congratulate ...
Kevin Hart Lives His Truth And Opens Up About Why He Cheated On His Wife Eniko! (Video)
Steph Curry's Wife Ayesha Speaks On Why She Will Never Call Herself An 'NBA Wife' (Video)
Everson Griffen’s Wife Tiffany Griffen
Lebron James Gets Emotional Watching His Wife Savannah, Kids And Friends Congratulating Him On Being...
Floyd Mayweather Jr. Shows Off Another $100 Million Dollar Check He Received From Last Fight! (Video...
Man Who Shot And Killed Ex-NFL Player Joe Mcnight Found Gulity of Manslaughter! (Video)
LeBron James On Daughter Zuri: "Can't Have Nothing With Her Around!" (Video)

Check Out These Stories

SEE ALSO:

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment