Aaron Hernandez’s College Girlfriend Alyssa Anderson Says He Struggled With Being Secretly Gay (VIDEO)





In the new Oxygen documentary, “Aaron Hernandez Uncovered,” the late NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s close friends, ex-girlfriends and members of his legal team opened up about his private struggle with allegedly being secretly gay.

Aaron’s college girlfriend, Alyssa Anderson, says she first learned Aaron had a relationship with a man while they were attending the University of Florida … but he denied it at the time. It was only years later that Hernandez cryptically acknowledged her suspicions were true. George Leontire — an openly gay member of Hernandez’s defense team — says he spoke with Hernandez at length about his sexuality and Aaron opened up like never before. Watch the preview clips below:

Hernandez was engaged to his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, and they had a daughter together. The documentary premieres tonight on Oxygen.