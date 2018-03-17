Ex-NBA Star Glen “Big Baby” Davis Speaks On Being Arrested For Selling Drugs Out Of A Hampton Inn (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that ex-NBA star Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who played in the NBA for nine seasons and made an upwards of $35 million dollars during his career, was arrested for selling drugs out of a Hampton Inn in Aberdeen.

ABC reports:

“Glen “Big Baby” Davis, former NBA player best known for his role on the 2008 championship Boston Celtics, was arrested at a Hampton Inn in Aberdeen last month.

According to court records, the hotel owner smelled marijuana coming from Davis’ room on February 7th.

When the owner knocked on room 208, someone inside the room told him to “F*@# off!”

Aberdeen police then responded to the hotel and Davis gave signed consent to search his room

“They recovered 126 grams of marijuana,” said Aberdeen Police Lieutenant William Reiber, “In addition to that there was a brief case that contained 92,164 dollars of U.S. currency along with a ledger that contained language which is consistent with someone involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics.”

The ledger was of names of people of who owed money along with baggies for individual packaging of a quarter pound of marijuana.

The strains were called “Sour D” and “Berry,” all from a Los Angeles wholesaler court records show Davis told police he was in business with.

It all resulted Davis’ arrest followed by an indictment weeks later on seven counts of drug possession and distribution.”

