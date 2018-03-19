French IG Model Seen In Viral Video Laying In Bed With NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Details Her Steamy Night With Him, Reveals If They Did Cocaine Together & If They Had A Threesome! (Video)





Last week, social media was buzzing after a video went viral showing NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. lying in a bed with woman holding what looked like a joint in his hands, while asking the woman to have s#x with somebody else in the room. The woman in the video looked like she was breaking up lines of cocaine on the bed with a card in her hand.

The woman who was lying in bed and recorded the video has been now identified as a french Instagram model named Laura Cuenca, who doesn’t speak English and had no idea who Odell Beckham Jr. was when she met him. According to Cuenca, she initially thought Beckham was some Saudi prince.

Laura Cuenca spoke to the NY Post recently and detailed how the two met.

She said:

“I saw this beautiful-looking man [who] looked like a Saudi prince,” Cuenca, a 21-year-old Instagram model, exclusively told The Post in her native French. “He was looking at me . . . and he seemed to want to talk to me.”

But when Cuenca first noticed Beckham making eyes at her across a jam-packed Paris nightclub, she had no idea who he was.

The football player was sitting at a big table in the VIP area of Le Queen club on March 8, surrounded by friends and security guards, but his attention was laser-focused on the raven-haired beauty at a nearby table.

A post shared by @ellcnc on Aug 14, 2016 at 8:58pm PDT



“I don’t know anything about American culture or celebrities,” admitted Cuenca, who racked up over 3,000 new Instagram followers after The Post revealed her identity last week.

“I asked my friend, who speaks perfect English, to talk to him for me,” she said. “He told her he was leaving with his friends and asked for my number.”

Around 4 a.m., Beckham texted her and asked if she’d come to his suite at the exclusive Four Seasons George V hotel off the Champs-Élysées, where rooms go for $1,000 and up.

She replied “yes,” and told him her friend would come along to translate.

The women had to show identification to be let up to Beckham’s room, but Cuenca still thought it was because he was royalty. The athlete greeted them in a black T-shirt and basketball shorts.”

She then spoke on whether or not drugs were being used in that room:

“The IG model shoots down that any drugs were there.

Soon, the threesome cozied up on Beckham’s plush bed next to a pepperoni pizza he had previously ordered. Then, Cuenca said, she began filming the scene with her phone. In the video, which Cuenca later posted to Snapchat, her pal can be seen holding what appears to be a plastic card in front of a small pile of white powder.

Beckham, who is seemingly unaware he is being filmed, can be heard uttering, “trying to get you to sleep with someone” in the clip.

Although she refused to elaborate on what transpired in the video, Cuenca adamantly denied that the trio was using illicit drugs.

It was only after she uploaded the clip that “my friends [replied and] told me who he was . . . that he was a really famous sports personality,” Cuenca said.”

“Although the two lovebirds couldn’t communicate with spoken words, Beckham nonetheless wrote her notes, in English, on the hotel stationery.

“One note said, ‘I want you,’ ” said Cuenca, who could make out the words herself. “I understood what he wanted, and my friend left.

“I spent the night with [Beckham],” she added, although she is choosing to keep the details of their steamy night private.”