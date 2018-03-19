Rapper Rick Ross’ Baby Mama Tia Kemp Challenges His Other Baby Mama Lastonia Leviston To A Boxing Match After Lastonia Threatened To Shoot Her For Visiting Ross At Hospital (Video)
Shaq’s Mother Ms. Lucille Surprises Him On His 46th Birthday!! (Video)
Usher and Wife Grace Miguel Announce Separation After Two Tears Of Marriage! (Video)
NBA Star Dwyane Wade Pays Surprise Visit To Parkland High Student Survivors During First Full Day Of Classes! (Video)
CNN’s Angela Rye Goes Off On Alice Stewart For Criticizing Her Boyfriend Common’s Oscars Performance Calling Out The NRA! (Video)

Congratulations: NFL Star Robert Griffin III Marries Grete Šadeiko In Lavish Miami Wedding! (Video)



TheBallerLife.com – Ballerwives.com would like to congratulate NFL star Robert Griffin III and his new wife Grete Šadeiko on tying the knot.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

People.com reports:

The 28-year-old quarterback married Grete Šadeiko, 24, in an extravagant wedding in Miami, Florida, on Saturday among family and friends.

Šadeiko wore an embellished white lace gown with a plunging neckline by Berta that featured a removable tulle skirt, which she wore for the ceremony along with a chapel length veil and earrings from John Damico.

For her first dance with her husband, the heptathlete removed the skirt revealing a modified mermaid dress with a train that was bustled up so they could spin around the dance floor.

The couple danced to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” on a smoke-covered dance floor.

The lightbox allowed the couple to create their very own wedding music video to Drake’s “God’s Plan”.

After their wedding, the newlyweds went on their honeymoon to Miami beach on Sunday for a little fun in the sun and played volleyball.

🌊🦋👨‍👩‍👧 #HoneyMoon #Family

A post shared by Grete Griffin (@gretegiii) on


The couple welcomed their first child together, Gloria Griffin, in July 2017.

Griffin is already dad to daughter Reese Ann, 2, whom he shares with his college sweetheart and his first wife, Rebecca Liddicoat.

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Twin NBA Stars Marcus & Markieff Morris Pay Off Customers' Christmas Layaway Orders At Philadelphia ...
Adorable: LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri Perfectly Impersonates Her Dad Reacting To Referee Calls Duri...
Watch: Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Get Emotional While Finally Reconciling Their Strained Friends...
Wait, What! Darryl Strawberry Opens Up About His Past S#x Addiction: "I Banged Chicks Between Inning...
Kevin Durant Donates $3 Million Dollars To His Alma Mater The University of Texas (Video)
Taraji P. Henson Confirms Relationship With Ex-NFL Baller Kelvin Hayden (Video)
NFL Star Fletcher Cox Explains Why He Cheated With Married Woman And Told Her He Wanted To Impregnat...
Chadwick Boseman's Girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment