Congratulations: NFL Star Robert Griffin III Marries Grete Šadeiko In Lavish Miami Wedding! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com – Ballerwives.com would like to congratulate NFL star Robert Griffin III and his new wife Grete Šadeiko on tying the knot.

People.com reports:

The 28-year-old quarterback married Grete Šadeiko, 24, in an extravagant wedding in Miami, Florida, on Saturday among family and friends.

Šadeiko wore an embellished white lace gown with a plunging neckline by Berta that featured a removable tulle skirt, which she wore for the ceremony along with a chapel length veil and earrings from John Damico.

For her first dance with her husband, the heptathlete removed the skirt revealing a modified mermaid dress with a train that was bustled up so they could spin around the dance floor. The couple danced to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” on a smoke-covered dance floor.

The lightbox allowed the couple to create their very own wedding music video to Drake’s “God’s Plan”.