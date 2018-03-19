Congratulations: NFL Star Robert Griffin III Marries Grete Šadeiko In Lavish Miami Wedding! (Video)

TheBallerLife.com – Ballerwives.com would like to congratulate NFL star Robert Griffin III and his new wife Grete Šadeiko on tying the knot.
People.com reports:
The 28-year-old quarterback married Grete Šadeiko, 24, in an extravagant wedding in Miami, Florida, on Saturday among family and friends.
Šadeiko wore an embellished white lace gown with a plunging neckline by Berta that featured a removable tulle skirt, which she wore for the ceremony along with a chapel length veil and earrings from John Damico.
For her first dance with her husband, the heptathlete removed the skirt revealing a modified mermaid dress with a train that was bustled up so they could spin around the dance floor.
The couple danced to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” on a smoke-covered dance floor.
The lightbox allowed the couple to create their very own wedding music video to Drake’s “God’s Plan”.
After their wedding, the newlyweds went on their honeymoon to Miami beach on Sunday for a little fun in the sun and played volleyball.
The couple welcomed their first child together, Gloria Griffin, in July 2017.
Griffin is already dad to daughter Reese Ann, 2, whom he shares with his college sweetheart and his first wife, Rebecca Liddicoat.