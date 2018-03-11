Big Balling: Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Odell Beckham Jr. His Rare $2.9 Million Dollar Bugatti Chiron Car! (Video)





Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world’s highest-paid athletes making approximately a whopping $32 million per year playing for Spanish football club, Real Madrid, met up with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and showed him his rare two-tone grey $2.9 million dollar Bugatti Chiron.

In case you did not know, only 500 Bugatti Chirons were made in production and the expensive rare vehicle is Bugatti’s most powerful and fastest super sports car in the brand’s history with a 0-60mph acceleration time of 2.3 seconds, the third fastest acceleration time in vehicle manufacturing history.

In the video below, Odell gets into the driver’s seat of the exotic car and activates the powerful quad turbocharged sixteen-cylinder engine as Ronaldo watches.

Watch the video below: