Teyana Taylor Dishes On How She First Met NBA Hubby Iman Shumpert, Motherhood And Why They Got Married In The Bathroom. (Video)
Meet Junior Bridgeman, The Richest NBA Player You Probably Never Knew Existed! (Video)
NBA Star Chris Paul Reveals The Best Career Advice Jay-Z Gave Him (Video)
Congratulations: NFL Star Robert Griffin III Marries Grete Šadeiko In Lavish Miami Wedding! (Video)
Saquon Barkley’s Girlfriend Anna Congdon Announces She’s Pregnant With His Baby. (Photos)

Tiffany Haddish And Kevin Hart Speak On Their New Movie ‘Night School!’ (Video)



While on the set of their new movie “Night School,” actress Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart chatted with “Entertainment Tonight” about the making of the film, their long time friendship and much more.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below:

The movie is based on a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they’ll pass the GED exam. In the movie, Haddish plays Kevin Hart’s no-nonsense community college professor in the Malcolm D. Lee’s new comedy, Night School.

Check out the preview trailer below:

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Rapper Boosie Badazz Surprise His Daughter With A Custom New Porsche For Her 16th Birthday! (Video)
Eve Eats A Giant Waterbug on 'The Talk' (Video)
Mo’Nique’s Husband Sidney Gets Emotional Over Netflix Situation And She Questions Oprah's Support Fo...
Jay-Z Opens Up About Cheating On Beyonce: "I Fought To Save My Marriage!" (Video)
Rapper Drake Gifts Fan $50,000 Dollar College Scholarship And $25K To Miami Senior High School! (Vid...
Wait, What? Quincy Jones Says He Used To Date Ivanka Trump! (Video)
Watch: Kevin Hart Beats The Fastest Man In The World Usain Bolt In 100m Race For The Second Time (Vi...
Steph Curry And Wife Ayesha Talk Third Pregnancy, Gender Results, $201 Million Dollar Contract And M...

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment