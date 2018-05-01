NBA Star Bradley Beal And Girlfriend Kamiah Adams Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child Together! (Video)

Congratulations: Saquon Barkley And Girlfriend Anna Congdon Welcome Baby Girl Two Days Before 2018 NFL Draft. (Video)
TheBallerLife.com – BallerWives.com would like to congratulate NBA star Bradley Beal and his girlfriend Kamiah Adams on expecting their first child together.

Earlier today, Beal’s girlfriend, Kamiah Adams, announced the good news.

Kamiah posted the photo and caption below:

Kamiah Adams is an Instagram model and entrepreneur.  Also, Kamaiah appeared on the second season of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” as a recurring cast member. She was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Los Angeles, California. She previously dated rapper Lil Fizz. She began dating Beal in 2015. She endorses a number of products, including for 310 Nutrition and XO, her own line of hair extensions and beauty products.

Bradley Beal currently plays for the NBA’s Washington Wizards, who just suffered a first round 2018 playoff series loss to the Toronto Raptors. In college, Beal played for the Florida Gators before being selected by the Wizards as the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. Beal became an NBA All-Star for the first time in 2018.


Photo Source/Credit: Kamiah Adams

