NBA Baller Dejounte Murray’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais Gets Denied Entry To Mastro’s Steakhouse For Dress Code Violations, But Watch What Happens When The Manager Realizes Who Dejounte Is. (Video)

NBA baller Dejounte Murray got stopped at the door at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills over the weekend … because his girlfriend Jilly Anais’ outfit violated the restaurant’s dress code.

According to TMZ Sports, Mastro’s is one of the hottest restaurants in town … and they’re pretty serious about rejecting guests that don’t respect the “classy” rules when it comes to attire.

This time, we’re told the door staff felt Jilly Anais’ super-tight, super-short skirt was a little too revealing … and our cameras were rolling as they refused to let her inside.

Watch the video below:

Jilly Anais is an up and coming recording artist and former Miss Teen Houston 2011. Anais’ has a huge following on social media with her Instagram acoount clocking in at 2.5 million at the time of this post.

As far as dating, Jilly and Dejounte just hit the one-year mark of their relationship. Thge pair took to Instagram to celebrate their one year milestone a few days ago.

