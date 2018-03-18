Rapper Rick Ross’ Baby Mama Tia Kemp Challenges His Other Baby Mama Lastonia Leviston To A Boxing Match After Lastonia Threatened To Shoot Her For Visiting Ross At Hospital (Video)
Shaq’s Mother Ms. Lucille Surprises Him On His 46th Birthday!! (Video)
Usher and Wife Grace Miguel Announce Separation After Two Tears Of Marriage! (Video)
NBA Star Dwyane Wade Pays Surprise Visit To Parkland High Student Survivors During First Full Day Of Classes! (Video)
CNN’s Angela Rye Goes Off On Alice Stewart For Criticizing Her Boyfriend Common’s Oscars Performance Calling Out The NRA! (Video)

Saquon Barkley’s Girlfriend Anna Congdon Announces She’s Pregnant With His Baby. (Photos)



Potential number #1 NFL draft pick Saquon Barkley’s girlfriend, Anna Congdon, announced on Instagram on Saturday that she is pregnant with his baby.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

If everything goes as planned, April 2018 is going to be one heck of a month for former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. As long as the baby comes when expected, Barkley will be a father and the NFL number #1 draft pick in April.

Anna and Saquon have been together for more than a year. Congdon, according to the Penn State Directory, is a nursing student.

one month until @saquon and i get to meet our little angel 👼🏽💛🌿

A post shared by ANNA CONGDON (@annacongdon) on

Thankful for this past year with you!! Love you ❤️

A post shared by Saquon Barkley (@saquon) on



Congratulations to the young couple and soon-to-be parents!!

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Heartfelt: NFL Analyst Herm Edwards Gets Emotional Live On Air After His Wife And Kids Congratulate ...
Watch: Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Get Emotional While Finally Reconciling Their Strained Friends...
Lebron James Gets Emotional Watching His Wife Savannah, Kids And Friends Congratulating Him On Being...
LeBron James Talks Building Wealth, Signing $90 Million Dollar Nike Contract At 18, Investing In Bla...
Paying It Forward: Drake Buys $50,000 Worth Of Groceries For All The Shoppers At Supermarket! (Video...
NBA Star Tristan Thompson's Dad Says He's Making a Big Mistake Having Baby With Khloe Kardashian & N...
Artist Passes Out After Diddy And Dj Khaled Buy All Her Paintings For $3,000 Dollars! (Video)
NFL Star Roy Miller's Wife Nicole Miller Tells Judge He’s An Abusive Alcoholic And Hiding Money So H...

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment