Saquon Barkley’s Girlfriend Anna Congdon Announces She’s Pregnant With His Baby. (Photos)





Potential number #1 NFL draft pick Saquon Barkley’s girlfriend, Anna Congdon, announced on Instagram on Saturday that she is pregnant with his baby.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

If everything goes as planned, April 2018 is going to be one heck of a month for former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. As long as the baby comes when expected, Barkley will be a father and the NFL number #1 draft pick in April.

Anna and Saquon have been together for more than a year. Congdon, according to the Penn State Directory, is a nursing student.