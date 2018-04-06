Watch: Tyrese Gibson’s Mom Goes Crazy When She Found Out His Wife Samantha Was Pregnant! (Video)





Via Essence.com

The couple revealed to People.com that they are expecting a baby girl after Samantha learned she was pregnant in late January.

Samantha learned she was pregnant not long after the couple decided to try to conceive. The mom-to-be says she didn’t even have time to plan a surprise because Tyrese arrived home moments after a pregnancy test revealed the news.

Gibson has one daughter, Shayla, from a previous marriage, but Samantha says there will be no sibling rivalry because Shayla’s “been asking for siblings since I’ve known her.”

Gibson says he was “screaming” and “overly excited and just fired up” about the news. And, family and friends are just as excited. “There was no greater reaction than her mom’s reaction,” the Fast & Furious actor shared. “Samantha is her only daughter, and this has been prayers for years and years, for her to get married and find the right one and start a family.”