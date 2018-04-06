Teyana Taylor Dishes On How She First Met NBA Hubby Iman Shumpert, Motherhood And Why They Got Married In The Bathroom. (Video)
Meet Junior Bridgeman, The Richest NBA Player You Probably Never Knew Existed! (Video)
NBA Star Chris Paul Reveals The Best Career Advice Jay-Z Gave Him (Video)
Congratulations: NFL Star Robert Griffin III Marries Grete Šadeiko In Lavish Miami Wedding! (Video)
Saquon Barkley’s Girlfriend Anna Congdon Announces She’s Pregnant With His Baby. (Photos)

Watch: Tyrese Gibson’s Mom Goes Crazy When She Found Out His Wife Samantha Was Pregnant! (Video)



TheBallerLife.com – BallerWives.com would like to congratulate Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha on conceiving their first child together.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Via Essence.com

The couple revealed to People.com that they are expecting a baby girl after Samantha learned she was pregnant in late January.

Samantha learned she was pregnant not long after the couple decided to try to conceive. The mom-to-be says she didn’t even have time to plan a surprise because Tyrese arrived home moments after a pregnancy test revealed the news.

Gibson has one daughter, Shayla, from a previous marriage, but Samantha says there will be no sibling rivalry because Shayla’s “been asking for siblings since I’ve known her.”

Gibson says he was “screaming” and “overly excited and just fired up” about the news. And, family and friends are just as excited. “There was no greater reaction than her mom’s reaction,” the Fast & Furious actor shared. “Samantha is her only daughter, and this has been prayers for years and years, for her to get married and find the right one and start a family.”

Also, Tyrese’s mother was full of joy after she found out Samantha was pregnant.

Watch the video below:

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Kenny Britt’s Wife Sabrina Britt
Kevin Durant Donates $3 Million Dollars To His Alma Mater The University of Texas (Video)
Watch: Lebron James Gets Hyped And "Wobbles With It" Before A Game! (Video)
Randy Moss Gets Emotional After Being Told He Was Inducted Into The NFL Hall Of Fame! (Video)
Paying It Forward: Drake Buys $50,000 Worth Of Groceries For All The Shoppers At Supermarket! (Video...
NFL Star Le’Veon Bell Shoots His Shot At Singer SZA; Says She Can Have Whatever She Wants For Valent...
Larry Nance Jr's Fiancee Hailey Pince
Retired NFL Star Terrell Owens Gets Stem Cell Surgery To Help Repair His Joints, Tendons And Ligamen...

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment