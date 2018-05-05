Ex-NBA Star And Coach Byron Scott Responds To His Ex-Wife Anita Scott Demanding $60k A Month In Support, Now He’s Dating ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member Cecilia Gutierrez! (Video)

TheBallerLife.com – Ballerwives.com has learned that ex-NBA star and coach Byron Scott has responded to his ex-wife Anita Scott demanding $60,000 a month in spousal support after already being awarded $26K in support via their divorce settlement.
In June 2013, Scott and Anita separated. In March 2014, he filed for divorce after 29 years of marriage due to irreconcilable differences. Scott and his ex-wife, Anita, have three children together.
After their 2014 divorce, Byron replaced Anita with a younger woman named Cecilia Gutierrez (photo above and below), who just got casted on “Basketball Wives” for an upcoming season.
Fast forward to now, Anita has now filed new documents to get her $26,000 a month judgement increased to $60,000 a month in support, so now Scott is back in court trying to explain why he can’t afford this increased amount.
NBA legend Byron Scott is continuing his legal battle with ex-wife, Anita Scott, denying that he can’t afford $60,000 a month in support.
In regards to his employment, he says he only makes $60k a year as an ESPN commentator. Responding to Anita’s request for $60,000 a month in support, he says their martial lifestyle was comfortable middle class never extravagant and that amounts is unreasonable.
He says that Anita is attempting to highlight the best income years that they were together, while neglecting years where the family struggled financially, such as when he retired from playing and took an assistant coaching job.
He says that during the last seven years of their marriage, Anita agreed to a $12,000 a month budget which covered her clothes, beauty, grooming and credit card expenses.
Byron notes that his ex-wife worked as a model for Wilhelmina prior to their marriage and suggests that she can still seek employment as a model. He also notes that Anita will receive around $3 million from the martial estate once the divorce is finalized.
According to reports, in the new docs Anita filed, she wants to question Scott’s new girlfriend, Cecilia Gutierrez, about his money, spousal support issues, date of separation and reimbursements.
