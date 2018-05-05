Ex-NBA Star And Coach Byron Scott Responds To His Ex-Wife Anita Scott Demanding $60k A Month In Support, Now He’s Dating ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member Cecilia Gutierrez! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com – Ballerwives.com has learned that ex-NBA star and coach Byron Scott has responded to his ex-wife Anita Scott demanding $60,000 a month in spousal support after already being awarded $26K in support via their divorce settlement.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In June 2013, Scott and Anita separated. In March 2014, he filed for divorce after 29 years of marriage due to irreconcilable differences. Scott and his ex-wife, Anita, have three children together.

After their 2014 divorce, Byron replaced Anita with a younger woman named Cecilia Gutierrez (photo above and below), who just got casted on “Basketball Wives” for an upcoming season.

Fast forward to now, Anita has now filed new documents to get her $26,000 a month judgement increased to $60,000 a month in support, so now Scott is back in court trying to explain why he can’t afford this increased amount.