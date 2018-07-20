Congratulations: ESPN’s Jalen Rose And Molly Qerim Secretly Tie The Knot (Photos)
Jurrell Casey’s Wife Ryann Casey
Ahhh: NFL Star Marquise Goodwin Surprises His Mother And Disabled Sister With A Brand New House (Video)
Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her Infertility Struggles, Unsuccessful IVF Treatments And Multiple Miscarriages. (Video)
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Mother Reveals His Embarrassing Childhood Nickname..Plus He Talks New Movie ‘Sky Scraper!’ (Video)

Congratulations: ESPN’s Jalen Rose And Molly Qerim Secretly Tie The Knot (Photos)



TheBallerLife.com – Ballerwives.com has learned that ESPN commentator and former NBA star Jalen Rose got secretly married to fellow ESPN host Molly Qerim.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sources exclusively told Page Six:

“The media power couple married in the New York City area then boarded a flight to Turks and Caicos.”

Qerim — who hosts the network’s “First Take” — posted on Instagram last week a shot of the couple on the island, in which she appears to be wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

The caption reads: “You could’ve been anywhere in the world, but you’re here with me. I appreciate that.” The couple’s reportedly been together for a while: Rose mysteriously referred to her as “wifey” in a 2016 tweet.


Congrats again to Jalen and Molly!!!

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment