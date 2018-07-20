Congratulations: ESPN’s Jalen Rose And Molly Qerim Secretly Tie The Knot (Photos)





TheBallerLife.com – Ballerwives.com has learned that ESPN commentator and former NBA star Jalen Rose got secretly married to fellow ESPN host Molly Qerim.

Sources exclusively told Page Six:

“The media power couple married in the New York City area then boarded a flight to Turks and Caicos.”

Qerim — who hosts the network’s “First Take” — posted on Instagram last week a shot of the couple on the island, in which she appears to be wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

The caption reads: “You could’ve been anywhere in the world, but you’re here with me. I appreciate that.” The couple’s reportedly been together for a while: Rose mysteriously referred to her as “wifey” in a 2016 tweet.