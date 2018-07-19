



Meet Ryann Gray Casey, wife of NFL star Jurrell Casey.

Jurrell and Ryann met through a mutual friend while they were both students at the University of Southern California. Following college, Ryann and Jurrell went their separate ways… Jurrell began his professional football career and Ryann began her law school journey.

However, despite the distance, one thing remained the same… their great friendship. Overtime, with the help of texts, phone calls, Skype, long plane rides, and adventurous dates, their great friendship blossomed into a great relationship.

The happy couple married on July 1st, 2016 at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California.

Currently, Ryann is pregnant with their first child.

Ryann, who is originally from Oakland, California, graduated with her law degree from Loyola Law School in 2015. Currently, Ryann works as an assistant public defender at the Metro Nashville Public Defender’s office. Before taking on her public defender job, she also worked as a summer law clerk at the Inner City Law Center and as a legal assistant at Schroeter Goldmark & Bender.

Jurrell Casey currently plays defensive end for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. He played college football at the University of Southern California. Casey was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

On August 27th, 2014, Casey signed a four-year, $36 million contract extension with the Titans, with $20.5 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $10.6 million.