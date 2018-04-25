Congratulations: Saquon Barkley And Girlfriend Anna Congdon Welcome Baby Girl Two Days Before 2018 NFL Draft. (Video)
TheBallerLife.com – BallerWives.com would like to congratulate Saquon Barkley and his girlfriend Anna Congdon on the birth of their new baby girl.

The former Penn State University star Barkley announced his girlfriend, Anna Congdon, gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Jada Clare Barkley on April 24th.

The 21-year-old future NFL star Barkley posted on Instagram:”Words can’t even describe how I feel right now,” the 21-year-old said on Instagram.”You are the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thank God for blessing me with you in my life and into my arms. I pray that I can be the best father to you and help you grow into an amazing woman. I love you so so so much.”

Saquon Barkley canceled a bunch of media appearances on Tuesday to be there for the birth. Saquon is expected to be selected in the 1st round of the NFL Draft this Thursday night.

