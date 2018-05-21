NFL Star Adrian Peterson’s Alleged Side Chick Heart Malone Releases Their Alleged Secret DM’s On Her Instagram Page…And Then Deletes It. (Video – Pics))
TheBallerLife.com – BallerWives.com would like to congratulate NFL star Jameis Winston on popping the big question to his pregnant high school sweetheart Breion Allen.

Jameis proposed to Breion this past Saturday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Along the with photos above and below…Winston posted the following message to his Instagram page:

“One of the best plays in football just turned into one of the best plays of my life! You’ve been with me through everything you could ever imagine but never wavered! Your perseverance and love has taught me how to prioritize, empathize and focus on what truly matters. That’s why I had to put your love on TOP! I love you Breezi Boo!”

In response to Jameis’ message, Breion wrote, “Well it’s about damn time @jboowins3. #We’sGettinMarried.”

Winston, 24, and Allen have been together since high school. The pair went to Birmingham-area high schools. Allen is expecting the couple’s first child, a baby boy, in early July 2018.

 

Just like Jameis, Breion is also an athlete, she played Division 1 basketball at Rice University in Houston, Texas. Breion was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. Currently, she works as a real estate agent for the Wertz Group.

Jameis Winston currently plays quarterback for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.League Winston played college football for the Florida State Seminoles and became the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy and lead the Seminoles to a 2014 BCS National Championship Game. Winston was drafted as the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

