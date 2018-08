In a new business segment on the “Today” show, entrepreneur Jesseca Dupart opened up about how she turned her passion into a multi-million dollar hair care empire.

Dupart talked about the long road of hard work that led to her founding Kaleidoscope Hair Products, which is based out of New Orleans, as well as how she’s using her good fortune to give back to her community.

Watch the inspiring interview below: