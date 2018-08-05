Ex-NFL Star Joshua Perry Opens Up About Retiring From Football At Age 24 After Suffering Six Concussions (Video)





Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Joshua Perry stopped by the studio of the “Today” show and opened up to host Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about his decision to retire from the NFL after he suffered his sixth concussion of his 2 year career.

Joshua played college football at Ohio State.The 24-year-old Perry was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the fourth round (102nd overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Chargers signed Perry to a four-year, $2.95 million contract with a signing bonus of $614,084.

In 2017, Perry was waived/injured by the Chargers and placed on injured reserve. He was released on September 9th, 2017. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on January 1, 2018. He was waived on May 11th, 2018. On June 11th, 2018, Perry signed with Seattle Seahawks. On July 30th, 2018, Perry announced his retirement from the NFL after being diagnosed with a sixth concussion and citing overall mental health concerns.



Watch the interview below:

Perry is currently dating his girlfriend Maddi Griffin (Photos below).



Photo Credit: Joshua Perry/Maddi Griffin