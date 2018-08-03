Holy Cow: NBA Star Blake Griffin Allegedly Ordered To Pay $258,000 A Month In Child Support To Ex-Girlfriend Brynn Cameron (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that NBA star Blake Griffin has been allegedly ordered by the Los Angeles Superior Court to pay $258,000 a month in child support to his ex-girlfriend Brynn Cameron.

According to court documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, Griffin and Cameron have been embroiled in a nasty paternity case and a separate civil suit where Cameron claimed the NBA star broke off their engagement shortly after he started dating Kendall Jenner, when he was still part of the Los Angeles Clippers.

In court documents, Cameron claimed Griffin booted her and their two children, Ford, 5, and Finn, 2 from his $12 million Pacific Palisades mansion. In a January declaration, Cameron said she was “reduced to being homeless,” and only had $100 in her personal bank account.

The $258,000 a month in child support was allegedly based on the $35 million the court declared to be Griffin’s annual income after investments and endorsements, so the amount that comes out of his paychecks won’t necessarily be that massive in relation to what he makes.

UPDATE: Blake Griffin and Brynn Cameron has responded to child support reports.

“The recent reports of the financial details of the child support agreement between Blake Griffin and Brynn Cameron are inaccurate,” Griffin and Cameron said in a joint statement to PEOPLE on Thursday.

“Both sides have settled amicably and are moving forward with co-parenting their two children,” the statement continues. “Due to the confidential nature of the agreement, no further details will be released.”