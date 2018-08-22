Watch: Michael B. Jordan Surprises Teen Who Took Cardboard Cutout Of Him To Prom (Video)

Congratulations: ESPN’s Jalen Rose And Molly Qerim Secretly Tie The Knot (Photos)
After not having a date to go to her high school prom, super fan Audeva Agyeman decided to take a life-size cardboard cutout of her favorite actor Michael B. Jordan as her date.

After finding out Audeva did this, staff from the set of the movie “Creed 2” invited the teen for a fake interview and that’s where Jordan surprised and shocked her.

Jordan said:

“I had to surprise @de.gye after hearing about her taking me (kinda Lol) to Prom. She had no idea we would bring her to the set of @creedmovie but you know I had to show her some love since I couldn’t actually be her date❤️”

Watch the video below:

