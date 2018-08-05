Ciara Responds To Rapper Slim Thug Saying Her Marriage To Russell Wilson Is Fake Because He’s A Corny Guy & She Really Likes “Cool” Dudes Like Ex-Boyfriend Future (Video)





A few days ago, Houston rapper Slim Thug dropped by the studio of “97.9 The Box” and for some reason decided to weigh in on NFL star Russell Wilson and Ciara’s marriage.

In a nutshell, Thug said he does not think the couple’s marriage is real because Russell is a corny guy and Ciara really likes “cool” guys like her ex-boyfriend rapper Future.

Thug asked the show’s hosts, “Do a woman who used to talk to Future really want a Russell Wilson?” I don’t believe it. I think it’s all for financial stability.”

Watch the video below on Slim Thug sharing his thoughts on Ciara and Russell Wilson’s marriage below.