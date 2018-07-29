



Meet Arlene Chollette, fiancee of NFL star Jarvis Jenkins.

On how they first met:

Jarvis says he was scrolling through his Instagram and came across a familiar face….it was Arlene who he had seen a couple of times in Washington D.C. After some contemplation, Jarvis sent Arlene an Instagram message that contained a joke…and she shortly responded with laughter. Soon after, they exchanged information, started face timing 7 days a week, and the rest is history.

Jarvis and Arlene officially started dating on July 4th 2015. Jarvis proposed to the love of his life Arlene in Miami, Florida on March 26th, 2018.

Check out the heartfelt surprise proposal video below:

Arleen Chollette, soon to be Mrs. Jarvis Jenkins, is a dedicated fitness guru who transformed her life and her body with a strict exercise regime and consistent healthy eating habits.

Currently, Arlene is completing her NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine) certification to be a personal trainer through the Lifetime Academy. Arlene’s NAM completion date will be this October. Arlene says she wants to speak to girls and women about the importance of living a healthy and fit lifestyle, but mainly advocate how it can help ease depression and boost confidence.

As of this writing, Jarvis Jenkins currently plays defensive end for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. He played college football at Clemson University. Jenkins was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

The Washington Redskins signed Jenkins to a four-year, $4.783 million contract with a $1.978 million signing bonus on July 29th, 2011. On March 24th, 2015, Jenkins signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. On March 16th, 2016, Jenkins signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the New York Jets. Unfortunately, he was released by the Jets on November 9th, 2016.

On November 14th, 2016, Jenkins signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.