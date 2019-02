Retired NBA star Shaquille O’Neal recently listed his lakeside Florida mansion for $22 million.

Shaq bought the 35,000-square-foot house for a little less than $4 million in 1993. The 12-bedroom house sits on three acres in the exclusive, gated golf community of Isleworth, which is about 30 minutes from Orlando. It sits on the shores of Lake Butler and it comes with a 17-car garage and a 6,000-square-foot basketball court.

Watch the video below: