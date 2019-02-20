



Meet Lindsey Nelson, fiancee of NFL star Jahleel Addae.

We are not sure when Jahleel and Lindsey first started dating or how they first met, but we do know the couple is set to get married on Saturday, July 6th, 2019, with a reception at the Ritz-Carlton in Key Biscayne.

The couple has one child together, a son named Zion.

There’s not much info known about Lindsey Nelson’s background, but according to a few reports, she is a fashion designer who grew up in California and attended the University of California.



Jahleel Addae currentnly plays for the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers. He played college football at Central Michigan University where he was a three-time All Mid-American Conference player. Addae was signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

On March 8th, 2017, the Los Angeles Chargers signed Addae to a four-year, $22.50 million contract that included a signing bonus of $2 million and $8 million dollars guaranteed.



Photo Source/Credit: Lindsey Nelson/Jahleel Addae